Procession of Madhavananda Maharaj held with great enthusiasm

100 couples performed Padya Puja; Illuminated by 75 lamps

Aurangabad: A procession of Guru Madhavananda Maharaj was taken out in the city on Sunday morning. Hundreds of devotees participated in the procession amidst the chanting of 'Hare Govind, Hare Govind' and 'Chinmayanand Maharaj ki Jai' and with great enthusiasm.

Madhavananda Maharaj, Mathadhipati of Umarkhed Sansthan, has a large discipleship in the city. On the occasion of Maharaj's 75th birthday, disciples took out a procession from Mahadev Mandir in Dashmeshnagar. Maharajji was seated in a decorated chariot. The band walking in front of the chariot performed various religious songs. Varkaris were playing pauli along with the tal-mridunga. A ceremonial 21-shot salute was also held on the occasion. Fireworks were being set off on the procession route. Elaborate rangolis were drawn on the procession route. Men and women were dressed in orange clothes.

The procession culminated at the Jyoti Mandir in Jyotinagar. Over a 100 couples performed the Padya Puja and aarti of Maharajji. A prasad of 75 different foods items was served and 75 lamps were lit. Cooperation minister Atul Save, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, BJP city president Shirish Boralkar, Ashok Upadhyay, Mahesh Kulkarni, Suhas Thosar, Laxmikant Rajurkar and others were present.