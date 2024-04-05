Procession to mark the Janmotsav of Bhagwan Jhulelal

Cultural programmes to be held from April 6 to 10

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Ishta-Devata of the Sindhi community Bhagwan Jhulelal Janmotsav will be celebrated on April 10 with huge enthusiasm. A grand 4 feet silver idol will be at the forefront of the procession.

Bhagwan Jhulelal’s Jayanti is celebrated every year as Cheti Chand and Sindhi Language Day. As a part of these celebrations, a ‘Fun Fair’ has been organised on April 6 along with cultural events. On Sunday, a seminar will be held for mother and daughter on health. On Monday, a 56 bhog prasad and Dhunisaheb will be held between 9.30 pm to 11 pm. On Tuesday, the Jhulelal Seva Samiti will hold a Sindhi premier league match. On April 10, on the occasion of Bhagwan Jhulelal Jayanti a prabhat pheri will be held at 6 am from Sindhi Colony followed by a community aarti.

In the evening, a panchamrut abhishek and aarti of the silver idol of Bhagwan Jhulelal will be held at the Varundev Jalashram in Shahgunj at 5 pm. The procession will start thereafter. The four feet tall silver idol will be the centre of attraction. The Samiti will also distribute 651 idols of Sant Baba Hardasram Saheb to every household of the community.

Founder president of the Jhulelal Seva Samiti Raju Tanwani has appealed to all devotees to participate in the procession. Raju Paraswani, Anand Dayalani, Akash Ahuja and others are taking efforts.