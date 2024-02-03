Amol appointed Principal Krishnam Gurukul College
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 3, 2024 07:05 PM2024-02-03T19:05:02+5:302024-02-03T19:14:55+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Amol Haridas Wagh has been appointed as a Principal of Krishnam Gurukul Junior College, Gandheli. He has been in the field of education for the past 13 years. Anand Somaya, President of the college's education society congratulated him on his appointment.