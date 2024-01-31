Prof Rajan Shinde’s murder case, wife Manisha takes U turn in the court

Manish's cross-examination will be held today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The trial for the murder of Prof Rajan Shinde commenced on Wednesday, revealing a surprising twist during the first day of hearing. Rajan's wife, Manisha, took a U-turn in her testimony, alleging that the police had coerced her into providing a false statement. Responding to this development, Sessions Judge AS Vairagade granted permission for government prosecutors to cross-examine Manisha, a proceeding scheduled for Thursday.

Prof Rajan Shinde, residing at Cidco N-2, was brutally murdered on October 11, 2021, at his residence. His minor son was arrested by the police seven days later. During the hearing, Manisha initially claimed that the minor had frequent fights with Rajan, implying a motive for the crime. However, she later recanted this statement, leading to accusations of falsehood from chief district public prosecutor Avinash Deshpande and additional public prosecutor Ashish Dale.

According to the police indictment, the minor allegedly attacked Shinde with a dumbbell while he slept, following a heated argument. Subsequently, to ensure Shinde's demise, the boy reportedly cut his throat and arm veins with a kitchen knife. The weapons used in the crime were then disposed of in an old well located 100 meters from the house, as detailed in the police charge sheet. The cross-examination of Manisha will continue on Thursday.