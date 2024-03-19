Prof Ravindra Kanitkar no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 19, 2024 08:00 PM2024-03-19T20:00:04+5:302024-03-19T20:00:04+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Retired professor of the government college of arts and science, Dr Ravindra Govind Kanitkar (72) passed away due to prolonged illness on Tuesday. His last rites will be performed in the Pushpanagri crematorium at 10 am on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife, a son, a daughter and extended family.