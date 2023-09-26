Prof Vitthalrao Kunturkar-Chaudhary no more

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Prof Vitthalrao Nagnathrao Kunturkar- Chaudhary, former head of the department of library science of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar college of arts and commerce, passed away in Pune after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, two sons, two daughters and extended family. He was the father of the principal of Vasantrao Naik college Dr Anand Chaudhary. His last rites will be performed in the Mantri Market crematorium, Pune at 10 am on Wednesday.