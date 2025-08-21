Professor’s highly educated son held after ramming six people

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Kranti Chowk police have finally arrested Sanket Shankar Ambhore (28, Bhimnagar, Bhausingpura), son of a professor, for driving his car at high speed under the influence of alcohol and knocking down a woman, a young girl, and three vehicles on the stretch from Padampura to Samarthnagar. After the accident, he had admitted himself to a hospital, citing health reasons.

The complaint in this case was filed by Prakash Raju Katare (33, Padampura). On Sunday around 11 am, Sanket sped from Padampura towards Samarthnagar, driving recklessly via Padampura, Panchavati, Baba Chowk, Varad Ganesh Mandir, Samarthnagar Chowk, and further up to Bandu Vaidya Chowk. First, he hit Ansabai Bhagirath Barandwal (48, Padampura), leaving her seriously injured. Despite this, he continued to drive at high speed while consuming alcohol.

Local youths from Padampura began chasing him. He then rammed into three cars at Kartiki Chowk, Bandu Vaidya Chowk, and Savarkar Chowk. His car finally stopped in Samarthnagar after the airbags deployed. At that point, a crowd pulled him out of the vehicle and thrashed him. Police later found beer cans inside his car.

He was arrested by PSI Kishor Tanpure of Kranti Chowk Police Station, who confirmed that Sanket’s blood samples had been sent for alcohol testing.