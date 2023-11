Prog held in Bamu on death anniversary of Balasaheb Pawar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A programme was held at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Sunday to observe the death anniversary of Sahakar Maharshi Balasaheb Pawar.

His portrait was garlanded and homage was paid to Balasaheb Pawar in the programme organised at Fine Art Department. Balasaheb Pawar Study Centre director Dr Shirish Ambekar, Dr Prashant Pagare, Dr Farooque Khan, Dr Suhas Pathak and others were present.