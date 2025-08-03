Prog held in S B College on Tilak’s death anniversary & Sathe’s birth anniversary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Saraswati Bhuwan College observed the death anniversary of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and the birth anniversary of literary giant Annabhau Sathe.

Ravindra Jogdand, Deputy CEO of Smart City, was the keynote speaker. Jogdand highlighted Lokmanya Tilak's crucial role in India's freedom struggle. He noted that while the National Assembly was founded in 1885, it was Tilak who expanded it from an elite group into a widespread mass movement.

Speaking about Annabhau Sathe, Jogdand shared that despite having no formal education, Sathe possessed profound knowledge. He fought for workers' rights through his 'Lal Bawta Kala Pathak'.

Jogdand pointed out that Sathe's literature was also shaped by the Great Depression (1929-1933) and Russia's economic progress during that period, leading him to study the Five-Year Plan model.

Sathe's novel 'Fakira' became his most celebrated work, and his literature has been translated into 22 foreign languages.

Vice Principals Anand Chaudhary, Sandeep Chaudhary, Seema Siddiqui, Kishore Sirsat, Smart City’s Arpita Sharad and others present.