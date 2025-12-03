Prog on ‘Geospatial Intelligence in Age of AI’ to be held today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) will hold a programme on ‘Geospatial Intelligence in the Age of AI’ at Anand Hall of MIT, at 11 am, on December 4.

Dr Akshay Pottathil (president, Intelligence Research Institute, San Diego, California, US) will provide deep insights into emerging trends, applications and innovations in geospatial intelligence powered by AI.

The programme aims to bring together industry professionals, Government officials and academic leaders to foster dialogue, collaboration and knowledge sharing in his rapidly advancing field.