Prog on 'Interdisciplinary Perspectives in Modern Legal Teaching' held in MNLU

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), the School of Legal Studies and Research of MGM University and KLE Law College (Bengaluru) jointly organised a weeklong capacity building programme on Integrating Interdisciplinary Perspectives in Modern Legal Teaching’ for teachers of law colleges recently.

With the participation of all faculties, distinguished academicians from universities, including MNLU, participated

in the programme significantly and elevated scholarly engagement and teaching excellence across the legal academic fraternity. In her introductory address, Dr Bindu Ronald, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, emphasised the importance of transdisciplinary learning in nurturing reflective and socially responsible legal professionals.

Dr Pankaja Waghmare (Joint Director, Directorate of Higher Education) was the chief guest. Dr Dhanaji Jadhav (Registrar, MNLU-CS) emphasised g the necessity for holistic legal pedagogy.

The programme featured enriching discussions on a broad spectrum of themes intersecting sociology, history, political science, forensic science, interdisciplinary research, literature, and economics with law. Faculty members and eminent scholars from premier institutions such as Jawaharlal Nehru University, IIM and the National Forensic Sciences University guided the participants.