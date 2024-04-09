Programme on ‘Viksit Bharat@2047 held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit of the Postgraduate Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) organised the youth interaction programme ‘Viksit Bharata@2047 at Fatima Shaikh Auditorium, Tarabai Shinde Women’s Study Centre.

The youths reviewed the many transitions in the journey from India with primitive ancient culture to India dreaming of a developed India today and the challenges India has overcome at all these stages. The young participants also presented proof of how India's journey to today's sovereign, secular democracy is surprising.

They feel that unemployment, poverty, corruption, caste-religious divide, lack of basic civic facilities in rural as well as urban areas, widening extreme gap between rich and poor are the reality that worries this country even today. Former NSS director T R Patil distributed the certificate and prizes to the participants at the valedictory ceremony. The top students were selected as the best speakers in the interaction.

They are Arun Mate (NSS PG University, Bamu) first prize, Ashwini Varnase (MGM University)

second prize and Shamim Bano Pathan (Deogiri College)-third prize. Prashik Ambhore from Milind College received a consolation prize. NSS director Sonali Kshirsagar also spoke. Dr Nirmala Jadhav made an introductory speech. Dr Savita Bahirat proposed a vote of thanks.