Progress thru research is eternal truth: VC Dr V L Maheshwari

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The vice-chancellor (VC) of Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University (Jalgaon) Dr. V L Maheshwari said, “ Human progress, which began in the Stone Age, has now reached the era of Biotechnology and Artificial Intelligence. The driving force behind this journey has always been human curiosity, innovative research, and the advancements that result from it, this is the eternal truth.”

The inauguration of the Central ‘Avishkar’ Festival, aimed at encouraging students’ innovative ideas and experiments, was held at the auditorium of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). The event was inaugurated by Dr Maheshwari, with Bamu Vice-Chancellor Dr. Vijay Fulari presided over. Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr. Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr. Prashant Amrutkar, Management Council Member Prof. Sanjay Salunke, Nitin Jadhav, coordinator Dr. Bhaskar Sathe, and director of the Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambure were present on the dais.

Dr. Maheshwari said, “ The main purpose of launching this innovation exhibition is to promote students’ inquisitiveness through innovative experiments and project-based exploration.” Selecting original topics for research, ensuring social value, and focusing on contemporary concepts are the three essential pillars for meaningful research, he emphasized.

Discovering innovators through the 'Startup Yatra'

Bamu-VC Dr Fulari, in his presidential address, mentioned that the ‘Startup Yatra’, initiated through AIC-BAMU Foundation, will travel across all four districts. It aims to discover new researchers and support the launch of startups.

The introductory remarks were delivered by Dr Bhaskar Sathe, Prof. Smita Dani conducted the proceedings, and Dr. Pravin Yannawar proposed a vote of thanks.