Projects worth Rs 24 crore approved under Jan Suvidha Scheme

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the announcement of elections for the zilla parishad and grampanchayats expected any time, the implementation of the election code of conduct (Model Code of Conduct) could begin suddenly. Meanwhile, the district planning committee (DPC) has approved a special fund of ₹24 crore for grampanchayats under Jan Suvidha Yojana (JSY).

In view of this, the ZP’s panchayat section has already planned and allocated funds for development works in each tehsil, obtained administrative approvals, and is now hurrying to issue work commencement orders before the code of conduct is enforced.

Under this scheme, small but essential development works related to roads, drainage, drinking water facilities, sewage management, crematorium improvements, and other public amenities will be undertaken in various grampanchayats. The funds have been distributed among the tehsils based on population and priority.

Meanwhile, given the uncertainty about when the MCC might be enforced, the panchayat section has instructed all grampanchayats to get work orders approved immediately. As a result, many grampanchayats have accelerated the processes of contractor selection, estimate submission, and preparation of measurement documents.

1) What is the ‘Jan Suvidha Scheme?

Under the scheme (JSS), special funds are provided through the DPC to carry out developmental works in villages via the zilla parishad.

2) ₹24 crore planned for various works

The ZP has planned 205 development works across all tehsils in the district, with a total outlay of ₹24.20 crore.

3) Rush to begin works before code of conduct

Work plans under the scheme have been prepared tehsil-wise, and the ZP administration is working swiftly to obtain work commencement orders before the election code of conduct comes into effect.

4) Types of works under the JSS

Works include reconstruction or expansion of old grampanchayat buildings, construction or improvement of cremation grounds, internal village roads, connecting roads between hamlets, tree plantation, beautification of grampanchayat premises, and installation of fencing, among others.

5) CSN tehsil gets the most projects

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsil will see the highest number of works — 73 projects worth ₹11.33 crore.

6) Tehsil-wise allocation of funds

Tehsil --Number of Works--Allocated Funds

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar--73--₹11.33 crore

Phulambri--14--₹1.70 crore

Sillod--8--₹1.12 crore

Soyegaon--11--₹1.19 crore

Kannad--34--₹3.44 crore

Khuldabad--3--₹0.30 crore

Gangapur--29--₹2.45 crore

Vaijapur--19--₹1.70 crore

Paithan--14--₹0.97 crore