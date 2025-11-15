Promise of a loan turns into kidnapping and assault

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two men from Latur who came to the city after being promised a low-interest loan were instead kidnapped and brutally assaulted. The incident occurred on 30 October in the Satara area. Latur’s First Police Station initially registered the case, which was later transferred to Satara Police on 14 November.

Police have identified omkar naiknavare (35, Pundliknagar), and abhishek ghule (35) as the main accused. Complainant jaykumar ippar (26) from Ahmedpur, Latur, said his brother runs a police recruitment academy in Nanded, where Naiknavare’s brother had once enrolled. After the latter was expelled, Naiknavare maintained contact with Ippar. In October, he told Ippar he could arrange money on interest and asked him to visit the city. On 30 October, Ippar and his friend reached the city around 10 pm. The accused directed them to an isolated spot in Satara. There, Naiknavare, Ghule, and their associates forced the two men onto a motorcycle and took them outside the city. The group assaulted them repeatedly, smashed their motorcycle, snatched their phones, and threatened to kill them. The victims eventually escaped and rushed to the Kingaon Police Station, where they filed a complaint the same night. Satara Police registered the case after transfer on 14 November. Assistant sub-inspector vishnu jagdale is investigating the case.