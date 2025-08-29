Property agent caught taking Rs 58,000 bribe in Sillod

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught property agent Sandu Narayan Shelar (46), resident of Samtanagar, Sillod, red-handed while accepting a Rs 58,000 bribe.

Shelar had demanded Rs 70,000 from a complainant to register a purchased plot. During verification on 29 August 2025, he was found seeking Rs 58,000 for himself and Rs 10,000 as official fees to complete the registry through the Sillod Sub-Registrar’s Office. The same day, the ACB laid a trap at Market Yard Building, Sillod. Shelar accepted Rs 58,000 in the presence of witnesses and was immediately nabbed. A case has been registered at Sillod City Police Station, and the accused is under ACB custody for further investigation. The action was carried out under the guidance of SP Madhuri Kangane, Addl. SP Shashikant Singare, and DySP Suresh Naiknavare. The trap was led by police inspector Keshav Dinde with support from his team.