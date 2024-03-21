Property owners scramble to avoid tax hike

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Property owners in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are rushing to get their houses and shops taxed before the deadline to avoid a tax increase.

Municipal administrator G Sreekanth announced in February that all new and previously untaxed properties within city limits would face double the tax rate starting April 1. This decision has triggered a surge in tax applications, with over 4,400 received across the city's 10 zones since February 15.

Municipal sources confirm that 4,200 properties have already completed the taxation process and will be subject to the old rate. However, only applications submitted before March 31 will qualify for the lower tax bracket.