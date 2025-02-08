Proposal for additional marks of Sports & NCC to be submitted by Apr 15

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The HSC and SSC students will have to submit sports and NCC certificates to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) online by April 15 for additional marks. Those students who shine in sports competitions and complete NCC get additional marks in the final results of the X and XII examinations.

Every year, the last date for submission of additional marks proposals with the certificates to the divisional office of the State Board through education officers of the secondary department is April 30.

However, the examinations schedule was preponed 10 days before the actual date compared to the examination timetable of the academic year year 2024-25. So, the Board decided to declare the result by mid-May.

The district sports officer will have to submit the sports certificate of aspirants of the February-March 2025 examination online with the State Board by April 15.

The proposals for NCC and Scout Guide marks for additional should be sent to MSBSHSE through the Education Officer (Secondary)

State Secretary of the Board Dr Madhuri Sawarkar appealed to all the district sports officers, education officers, principals, headmasters, teachers, students and parents to take note of the change in the submission of additional marks proposals.