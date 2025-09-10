Proposal to suspend Danekar, Yalgire submitted to the Commissioner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The City Survey Office (Land Measurement Department) has come under suspicion. On August 28, it was revealed that a fake PR card was created in the name of a deceased person from Osmanpura to attempt to grab a flat. Following this, a case was registered at Osmanpura Police Station against City Survey Officer Sameer Danekar and Surveyor Anjali Yalgire.

Deputy Director of Land Records, Kishor Jadhav, stated that the proposal for the suspension of both officers has been sent to the Settlement Commissioner. Danekar’s duties have been handed over to Khuldabad Land Records Officer Chandrakant Sevak. The case of the fake PR card has implicated those who handled it. Pawan Pahade allegedly prepared documents showing the flat of the deceased Aniruddha Mishra in Osmanpura as purchased through a fake deed, and the City Survey office staff created the PR card. The matter came to light after Mishra’s relatives filed a complaint with Osmanpura Police.