Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has started inviting proposals from teachers for promotion.

Those teachers from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Jalna and Dharashiv districts who are eligible for promotion in the next three months can submit their promotion up to August 30, under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) norms.

The proposal should be submitted in five copies after verifying all the documents required for the promotion.

The aspirants will have to follow norms of University Grants Commission dated July 18, 20218, State Government decisions dated March 8, 2029, May 10, 2019 and June 24, 2024.

The administration will form a faculty-wise committee which will examine the proposals and detail the API Performa with required supporting documents.