Proposals valuing Rs 100 crore waiting for signatures!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

If the sources are to be believed the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration would not be able to kickstart the construction of roads (valuing Rs 100 crore) by the first week of June as the files seeking permissions to issue work orders to the contractors are catching dust for want of the signatures of the superiors for past many days! Hence the vehicle owners would have to experience the jerks of the potholes on different roads for at least a month more!

Two years ago, the CSMC decided to transform the important roads of the city through municipal corporation funds of Rs 100 crore. Earlier, the issue was dragged into a political dispute as the MLAs of three/four constituencies in the city were trying their best to include the maximum number of roads from their constituency. Moreover, the final list of roads was not declared as well.

After overcoming all odds coming in the way, the civic administration published four separate tenders for 63 roads two months ago. The contractors responded to three tenders and the fourth tender has been republished for want of response. While the works were to be approved, the municipal commissioner got transferred and the new civic chief G Sreekanth joined the CSMC.

After shortlisting the contractors, the civic administration instructed them to submit bank guarantees. Later on, the process of issuing work orders to them was initiated. The files have been sent to the superiors for permission and signatures. Hence the CSMC would issue work orders only after receiving the signatures on them.

It may be noted that four separate tenders, each valuing Rs 25 crore, have been invited so that the road works are done simultaneously by each contractor to save time and maintain the quality of the work.