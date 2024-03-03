Proposed 21-story municipal building to face technical scrutiny

Building near Majnu Hill: Will be constructed on 28-guntha plot

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is facing resistance to its plan to construct a grand 21-story administrative building on Majnu Hill. The project, proposed on a 28-acre plot, has drawn objections from citizens, prompting the administration to conduct technical verification before finalizing the decision.

The need for a new building stems from space constraints faced by the current municipal corporation headquarters at the Town Hall. The existing building, established in 1982, has undergone gradual expansion but struggles to accommodate the growing number of staff. While a plot in Padampura was previously identified for the new building, an ongoing legal dispute forced the administration to explore alternative locations.

Administrator G Sreekanth selected a 28-guntha plot near the Bharat Ratna Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Research Center in Majnu Hill. The proposed building would dedicate two floors for parking and reserve the top floor for the assembly meeting and standing committee hall. Following a public notice, a hearing was held to address citizen's concerns.

According to Sreekanth, the administration is studying the various objections raised by citizens and will only proceed with the project after completing technical verification. However, the project faces significant hurdles beyond public concerns.

Firstly, the designated land in Majnu Hill falls under the green zone category in Cidco's development plan, requiring a zone change for construction. Secondly, securing the substantial funds needed to build such a large structure remains a major challenge.