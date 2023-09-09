Proposed works at Mondha Naka, Labour Colony raises eyebrows

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The State Government has granted Rs 40 crore funds to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) to undertake works and conduct programmes to celebrate 75 years of Marathwada Mukti Sangram. Accordingly, the government and the municipal corporation tabled more than 40 works. Citing them as important works, the administration has obtained conditioned approvals as well. Accordingly, the construction and colouring of dividers on roads in front of ‘Jalshree’ (official bungalow of the civic chief); Annabhau Sathe Chowk; Nehru Bal Udyan; Kranti Chowk and Mondha Naka. It is learnt that these places were coloured ahead of the G20 delegation’s visit in February. Hence the question was put to the collector and the municipal administrator in front of the guardian minister.

The CSMC city engineer A B Deshmukh made it clear that these spots were not coloured seven months ago. The dividers had been damaged due to frequent accidents taking place at Annabhau Sathe Chowk. Hence the colouring of the L-shaped road is underway. As soon as another question was about to be put up, the collector took the mike and sealed the conversation.

Earlier, the CSMC and the administration had spent Rs 100 crore, seven months ago, on undertaking beautification and development works in all parts of the city, but the civic authorities claim that the colouring works were not done at Mondha Naka, Kranti Chowk and Labour Colony.