Prospective candidates become active on social media for ZP & PS elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti (PS) elections, which have been delayed for three and a half years, are likely to be held by November-December. So, prospective candidates have already started rallying on social media. The reservation for the post of ZP president was announced last month.

The post of Z P has been reserved for the open category, so aspirants who are top leaders in the district have also started rallying for the post of president.

The general elections of the local self-government bodies in the State have been pending for three and a half years for one reason or another. This included the COVID-19 and sub-judice case of OBC reservation.

Now, the Supreme Court has extended the deadline and ordered the State Government and the Election Commission to hold elections by January 31, 2026, and accordingly, the draw of lots has been picked up for the reservation of the post of ZP president.

Later, the reservation of ZP members was announced on October 13. There is a strong possibility that the ZP elections will be conducted in the first phase of the local body elections, out of three phases.

The campaigning for the ZP elections is expected to be expedited after Diwali. The leaders have started contact-based on social media. The words ‘Bhavi’ are starting to create new trends every day through Facebook posts, WhatsApp statuses and Instagram reels.

Discussions about future leaders have been going on in villages. Whose photo was liked, posted is now starting to determine the political equation. Some loyalists even make rounds in circles from morning till evening. Earlier, people had to go door to door to get votes.

Now, only those who are active on different social media are being discussed more.

frenzy over comment & share buttons

Now, the villagers are discussing where the future leaders go to ZP or will it remain only on Facebook?” Memes are also going viral. Looking at this digital front on social media, it seems that this election campaign will entertain the common people by making a frenzy over the ‘like’, ‘comment’ and ‘share’ buttons.