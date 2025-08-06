Protest against smart meters by CPI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a protest outside the Mahavitaran office on Wednesday, demanding removal of forcibly installed smart meters and rollback of hidden electricity tariff hikes. The party warned of monthly protests on the first Wednesday until the demands are met. CPI state council member Adv. Abhay Taksal, Subhash Lomte, Jackson Fernandes, Jafar Rehman, Rubina Jafar, and others participated.