Protest against smart TOD meters tomorrow

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has announced a protest on June 4 at 10 AM in front of the office of the Joint Managing Director of MSEDCL at Jubilee Park, demanding the immediate removal of smart TOD meters that have been forcibly and secretly installed in various city areas including Kailasnagar, Dada Colony, Bhavsingpura, Shambhunagar, and others.

The protest will also raise key demands such as reduction in electricity tariffs and an end to load shedding. CPI leaders have appealed to citizens to participate in large numbers. The appeal was made by CPI State executive member and city secretary Adv. Abhay Taksal, along with Com. Jackson Fernandes, Com. Vikas Gaikwad, Com. Rafiq Baksh, Com. Madhukar Gaikwad, Com. Ananta Karhale, Com. Zafar Fazlu Rehman, Syed Shaukat, Asha Thorat, and others.