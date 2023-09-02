Protest against the attack in Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In protest of the lathi-charge in Antarwali Sarati, the Sakal Maratha Samaj protested this incident by holding demonstrations in Waluj on Saturday. The community members shouted slogans against the government.

The demonstrations were held in the Maharana Pratap Chowk in Bajajnagar. Activists Nitin Deshmukh, Arjun Admane, Sachin Garad, Umesh Dudhat, Dinesh Dudhat and others were present. After this protest a statement was given to police inspectors Avinash Aghav and Dilip Gangurde.

Meanwhile, the MIDC police distributed drinking water at the protest site. The move received appreciation from the protesters.