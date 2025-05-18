Protest at district collector’s office enters Second month despite harsh weather

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Municipal Corporation demolished 200 houses in Harsul’s Moolnivasinagar and Subhedar Ramji Ambedkarnagar, rendering many families homeless on March 24. Since then, these families have been protesting continuously outside the District Collector’s office, living in makeshift shelters through extreme heat, wind, and monsoon rains. Despite their hardships, the administration has not responded adequately.

For 20 to 30 years, about 200 families had lived on grazing land in Survey Numbers 216 and 217, now slated for housing construction under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). After demolition, the displaced began their sit-in protest, cooking on temporary stoves and using green nets for shelter. Children, elderly, and women remain firm in their demands. Communication with authorities has largely stalled. Municipal Administrator G. Srikant had assured priority housing under PMAY and Rs 2,000 monthly rent assistance until homes are ready. Yet, protesters continue to demand immediate relief. Thousands witness this ongoing crisis daily, but no effective solution has emerged.

“We are ready for a solution”

Advocate Vijay Wankhede, protest leader, said, “We seek only temporary arrangements for 18 months as rains begin. We accept PMAY housing but Rs 2,000 rent assistance is inadequate—no house rents for that amount.”