Protest erupt against Awhad for controversial remarks

Image smeared with cow dung, beaten with skippers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad controversial comments on Lord Shri Ram sparked a major uproar in the social and political circles in the city. As a mark of protest, the members of all political parties applied cow dung on the image of Awhad at Gajanan Maharaj temple. The protesters demanded that Awhad should be thrown out of the party.

Sharad Pawar faction leader Jitendra Awhad made derogatory comments against Lord Ram on Wednesday. The all party political members staged a protest at Gajanan Maharaj temple chowk and applied cow dung to his photo. The protestors demanded a sedition case against him. Kailash Bhise, Dnyaneshwar Gaikwad and others were present.

BJP demonstrates against Awhad

A protest was held by the BJP in Osmanpura regional office against the derogatory statement made by Awhad against Lord Ram. The protest was led by city president Shirish Boralkar at 1 pm. The protesters slapped the image of Awhad with slippers and later set fire to his image. The protesters raised slogans against Awhad. General secretary Harshawardhan Karad, Jalinder Shendge, Amruta Palodkar, city president Manisha Munde and others were present.