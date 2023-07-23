Protest over Manipur incident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A protest was held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as demonstrators voiced their anger over the recent incident in Manipur. Alongside the protest, heartfelt tributes were paid to the victims of the tragic landslide that struck Irshalwadi village in Raigad district. The protest meeting took place at Vitthal Chowk in Sriramnagar on Sunday and saw the presence of officials and activists from Mahavikas Aghadi and Samavichara Party. Dashrath Manavatkar, Bhaskar Lahne, Subhash Pandbhare, Subhash Shukla and others were present.