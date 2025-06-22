Protesters block governor Bagade’s convoy

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Tension flared when protesters briefly blocked the convoy of Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade near Sanjaynagar-Mukundwadi on Sunday around 5 pm, as he was arriving from Chikalthana. The sudden roadblock prompted a swift police response.

The incident occurred amid an ongoing anti-encroachment drive led jointly by the municipal corporation and the police. Earlier, during an interaction with residents, a protester had threatened to obstruct a ministerial convoy. Coincidentally, the governor’s vehicle arrived soon after. One man ran toward the road, slowing the convoy. API Hareshwar Ghuge attempted to move him aside, while others began blocking the way. Former MP Imtiaz Jaleel, who was nearby, rushed to the spot and spoke with the governor. The convoy proceeded without further disruption.

Cops appease protesters

When women protesters surrounded the governor’s vehicle, Inspector Amol Devkar and his team secured the vehicle and its official flag.

Commissioner, senior cops reach site

Commissioner of police Praveen Pawar arrived at the scene promptly, accompanied by DCP Prashant Swami and other senior officers, including Ranjit Patil, Dhananjay Patil, and Sachin Ingole.

Security alert issued

Despite the governor’s Z-category security, the blockade raised concerns in both Maharashtra and Rajasthan. A heavy police presence was deployed, and enquiries poured in from ministers.

‘No damage done,’ says Bagade

Later, Commissioner Pawar visited the Mukundwadi police station to review legal action. Around 15 protesters were identified through CCTV footage. Governor Bagade, however, urged restraint, stating that no damage had occurred.

"The governor’s post is constitutional and must be respected. Political protests have their place, but security breaches won't be tolerated. Preventive action will follow, and the encroachment drive will continue."

— Praveen Pawar, commissioner of police

