Protesters block governor’s convoy in Mukundwadi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde’s convoy was briefly blocked by protesters near Mukundwadi Gate, Sanjaynagar around 5 pm on Sunday. The group, agitating against the ongoing anti-encroachment drive on Jalna Road, stormed the road just as the convoy was passing.

Caught off guard, the police made a frantic attempt to control the situation. Assistant police inspector Hareshwar Ghughe, part of the escort team, jumped out to push a protester aside who had rushed toward the road. The convoy was forced to slow down as other citizens and women gathered in front of the trailing vehicles, shouting slogans. Senior officers, including the police commissioner, rushed to the spot. The incident was recorded at the Mukundwadi police station. Tensions escalated after some citizens allegedly spoke of obstructing passing VIP vehicles minutes before the Governor’s convoy arrived.