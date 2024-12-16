Protests erupt over custodial death

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Activists from the Ambedkarite movement in Parbhani alleged that Somnath Suryawanshi died due to police brutality while in custody. Protests erupted across the district, with demands to file cases against the responsible police officers and impose the death penalty on the guilty on Monday. Protesters submitted memorandums to the administration, listing their demands for action against the accused officers.

Activists claimed that police brutally assaulted Bhim Sainiks and women in Parbhani and vandalized their vehicles. They demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident. In response, Bhim Sainiks, constitutionalists, and Bahujan community activists organized a complete shutdown in Sillod. Ambedkarite activists led a rally in Sillod, urging shopkeepers to close their shops on Monday morning. The shopkeepers complied, leading to a complete closure of the city’s marketplaces. Participants included former deputy mayor Sanjay R.K., Banekhan Pathan, Deviras Dandge, K.K. Jagtap, Amit R.K., Corporator Jitu R.K., and other prominent activists.

Photo Caption: The closed marketplace in Sillod city.