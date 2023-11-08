Prove miraculous power or stop holding divine court

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Shyam Manav-led Akhil Bharatiya Andhashradha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANIS) has invited Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Krishna Shastri to prove his miraculous power and get a prize of Rs 30 lakh.

While addressing the newsmen at a press conference, the ANIS office-bearers said that the spiritual leader has the authority to deliver sermons, but he is conducting a divine court claiming to have possessed divine powers in the name of discourse. He claims to recognize anyone's name, age, illness and mind and tell them their mobile numbers as well.

The Marathwada organiser of ANIS, Kishore Wagh said, “Dhirendra Shastri has informed in the press conference that ANIS has not challenged me and presently I am in Maharashtra. Hence they should come and meet me for discussion. Henceforth the ANIS through a press conference has announced the prize of Rs 30 lakh against proving of miraculous power.”

Wagh also drew attention of the media saying that ANIS had already made legal complaints in Nagpur and Mumbai and served notices through lawyers. We have already demanded action against him under the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act and the Anti-Witchcraft Act.

The ANIS’s district organiser Pankaj Deshmukh, district secretary Raosaheb Zare, Aba Shinde, Sham Dande and others were also present on the occasion.