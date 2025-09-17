Provide free shelter to road-widening affected persons from Mhada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A demand has been made to the state government that those affected by the road widening drive should be given Mhada houses free of cost. In the future, separate provisions will have to be made for project-affected people; otherwise, road widening will not be possible, said municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth.

The municipal corporation had undertaken a road widening campaign two months ago, during which several citizens lost their houses and became homeless. To provide them with shelter, efforts are being made to arrange Mhada houses. In the first phase, 150 houses will be made available and allotted to the displaced, the administrator said. He also mentioned that a request for more houses has been made to deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. In return, Mhada will be provided with land or funds, as required.

Reiterating that the road widening campaign will not be stopped, he clarified that it was only paused due to Ganeshotsav, Navratri, and other reasons, and will resume soon. In many areas, markings have already been made and in some places, a ‘complete survey’ has been carried out. The police and municipal corporation will not stop; whatever is unauthorised will be demolished.

The administrator further said that the city is bound to expand in the future, and accordingly, roads will need to be widened as per the development plan. For 100 percent implementation of the development plan, separate provisions for project-affected citizens will have to be ensured.