Provide security to RTO employees

Demonstration by employees wearing black ribbons

Aurangabad:

An employee of the sub-regional transport office in Beed was threatened on Monday. Expressing concern over the issue and demanding protection to the employees, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) employees association held a demonstration wearing black ribbons in the Aurangabad RTO office on Tuesday.

On Monday evening, while some employees were going home from the office in Beed, they were verbally abused and threatened with dire consequences. Such incidents are happening frequently. The employees had also filed cases. However the incidents continue to take place. This creates a sense of insecurity among the employees. Therefore, the organisation demanded that this matter should be reported to the senior office and the government. The employees also demanded protection. Aurangabad division president Ramesh Somvanshi, secretary Krishna Mhaske and others were present on this occasion.