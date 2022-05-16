Providing amenities to citizens more important than renaming city for state government: Tope

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 16:

The state’s health minister and contact minister of NCP for district, Rajesh Tope, said,“Providing amenities like water, roads and electricity to the people is more important for the state government than renaming of the city.”

Tope was in city to conduct Janta Darbar at NCP Bhavan today afternoon. The event received good response. The minister tried to solve the problems raised by activists and people on the spot by speaking to the officers concerned.

While speaking to media persons Tope said,“The issue of renaming the city is presently not on the agenda of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. We have received 51 complaints during two hours at Janta Darbar.”

Referring to the water scarcity in city, Tope said that the citizens will soon get relief from the existing situation.

The chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena’s ministers and leaders address the city as Sambhajinagar. They seems to find happiness in it. We and others also address the city by the above name as per convenience, he said.

In response to the visit of AIMIM leader and MLA Akbaroddin Owaisi at Aurangzeb’s tomb, Tope said,“It is their prerogative on where one should go and where to visit.”