Provisional merit list for BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM admissions to be displayed on Sept 17

210 words

1,347 characters

50 sec reading time

1 min 36 sec speaking time

46 readability score

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The provisional merit list for the BCA, BBA, BMS and BBM will be displayed on September 17.

It may be noted that the State Common Entrance Test Cell started online registration on August 31 for the admissions for the academic year 2024-25.

The last date of the registration and uploading documents is September 12 while the documents verification and confirmation of application form for admission by online mode is September 15. The provisional merit list will be displayed on September 17. After clearing grievances, the final merit list will be released on September 22.

Meanwhile, the SCETC conducted the entrance test first time for these courses following the instructions of the All India Council for Technical Education.

Box

MBA & MCA-Integrated schedule

The admissions schedule for the integrated MBA (Integrated) and BCA-MCA (Integrated) courses is the same with their undergraduate courses (BBA and BCA)

Box

Eligibility for admissions

Those who have passed HSC and obtained minimum 45 per cent marks (40 pc marks for reserved category) candidates and appeared for Maharashtra- BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM-Common Entrance Test 2024 and obtain non zero scores in CET are eligible for the registration.