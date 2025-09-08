Provisional merit list of BAMS, BHMS & BUMS released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has released the provisional merit list for the first Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round of BAMS, BHMS and BUMS courses for the candidates of the State.

The aspirants can submit the choice filling form up to September 10. The selection list will be declared on September 12.

Those who are selected will have to report to the college and submit confirmation of admission by September 17, along with submitting Status Retention.

The second CAP round-II will begin on September 27 and the option form fill process will be completed between September 29 and October 1. The list of selected candidates will be announced on October 4. These candidates can report to the colleges with all original documents and fees by October 10.

Merit list of AIQ candidates released

The online registration for the seats in private and minority colleges under the All India Quota (AIQ) was completed. The Cell released the first merit list for the Ayush courses. The names of 3,862 candidates figured in the merit list. The candidates fill the preference form up to September 10, while the first selection list will be displayed on September 12. Those who are allotted seats will have to report to the college to confirm admission by September 17.