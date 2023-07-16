Provisional merit list of direct 2nd-yr B Pharmacy to be out next week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell will declare the provisional merit list of the direct second year (lateral entry) for the full-time undergraduate degree course in pharmacy next week. The registration process began a few days ago and its last date is July 21 for the academic year 2023-24.

The aspirants can get two options for the verification of documents and confirmation of the application form up to July 22.

The first option is physically visiting the verification centre after booking a slot while another e-scrutiny in which, the candidates verify the documents online from anywhere. The selected students will get admission to B Pharmacy second year in the Government, university-managed and departments and unaided private professional educational institutions.

The provisional merit list will be displayed on July 24 while candidates will be able to submit the grievance between July 25 and 27. The fee for the general category is Rs 800 (Rs 600 for backward-class students).

Who can apply ?

A candidate who has passed a Diploma course in Pharmacy with at least 45 per cent marks (40 per cent marks for backward class) from a recognised institution approved by the All India Council for Technical Education or Pharmacy Council of India or Central or State Governments.