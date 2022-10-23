Provisional merit list to be released B Pharm for direct 2nd-yr on Oct 27

It may be noted that the process of online registration and document verification at Facilitation Centers (FC) was completed between October 10 to 21.

Aspirants will be able to submit grievances between October 28 and 30. The final merit list will be released on November 1. The selected candidates will get admissions in Government, private unaided and university-managed departments across the State for the academic year 2022-23.

The candidates who have passed Diploma Course in Pharmacy with at least 45 per cent marks (at least 40 per cent marks for backward class categories, economically weaker sections and Persons with disability) from the recognised institute were allowed to register for the course.