Provisional voters list released for Graduates poll
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 3, 2025 21:55 IST2025-12-03T21:55:02+5:302025-12-03T21:55:02+5:30
51 K women voters Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The provisional voters' list for Marathwada Graduate Constituency was released ...
51 K women voters
Lokmat News Network
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The provisional voters' list for Marathwada Graduate Constituency was released on Wednesday. More than 2.40 lakh graduate voters have registered in the division.
Of them, 51,763 are women voters. The maximum number of 62, 318 voters in the division are from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. There are also 15 third-gender voters in the total.
Objections and grievances will be accepted from December 3 to 18. The administration will settle all received claims and objections before January 5. The final voter list will be published on January 12, 2026. This has been informed by the divisional administration.
Box
District...................... Male .......Female ........Total
Chh Sambhajinagar.....46,406 ....15,908...... 62,318
Jalna .................23,648 ..........5,272 ........28,922
Parbhani ........ 16,635 ..........4,064........ 20,700
Hingoli ......... 6,476 ........... 1,528............8,004
Nanded ......... 23,867 .........6,264.........30,135
Latur .......... 17, 492............4,993 ......... 22, 487
Dharashiv ...... 16,762 ........4,000 ........ 20,809
Beed ..............34,485 ......... 9,687 ....... 47,174
Division .........1,88,771 ..... 51,763.....2,40,549Open in app