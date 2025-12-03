Provisional voters list released for Graduates poll

51 K women voters

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The provisional voters' list for Marathwada Graduate Constituency was released on Wednesday. More than 2.40 lakh graduate voters have registered in the division.

Of them, 51,763 are women voters. The maximum number of 62, 318 voters in the division are from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. There are also 15 third-gender voters in the total.

Objections and grievances will be accepted from December 3 to 18. The administration will settle all received claims and objections before January 5. The final voter list will be published on January 12, 2026. This has been informed by the divisional administration.

Box

District...................... Male .......Female ........Total

Chh Sambhajinagar.....46,406 ....15,908...... 62,318

Jalna .................23,648 ..........5,272 ........28,922

Parbhani ........ 16,635 ..........4,064........ 20,700

Hingoli ......... 6,476 ........... 1,528............8,004

Nanded ......... 23,867 .........6,264.........30,135

Latur .......... 17, 492............4,993 ......... 22, 487

Dharashiv ...... 16,762 ........4,000 ........ 20,809

Beed ..............34,485 ......... 9,687 ....... 47,174

Division .........1,88,771 ..... 51,763.....2,40,549