Prozone mall hosts christmas–new year carnival in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Prozone Mall in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has begun a Christmas–New Year carnival, offering festive activities and attractions for visitors from December 16 to January 4, 2026. The mall has been decorated with Christmas-themed installations and will host events such as meet-and-greet sessions with Santa Claus, musical performances and DJ programmes during the period.

As part of the festivities, shoppers are being offered gift vouchers and entry into a lucky draw based on purchase amounts. The mall management said the initiative aims to encourage family participation during the festive season.

Meanwhile, SkyJumper, an indoor entertainment and trampoline park, has also opened at Prozone Mall. The facility features trampolines, laser tag, virtual reality games, arcade games and soft play zones, catering to children, teenagers and adults. The addition of SkyJumper is expected to provide a new indoor recreation option for city residents during the holiday season.