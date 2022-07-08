PSBA English School celebrates Ashadhi Ekadashi

Aurangabad, July 8: Padmashri Shankar Bapu Apegaonkar (PSBA) English school celebrated Ashadhi Ekadashi. Chief guest and school administrator Samruddhi Bhosekar, principal and all heads lighted the traditional lamp. The dignitaries performed pooja of students who were dressed as Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukhmani.

A colorful ‘Grantha Dindi’ was organized by Std. IV students in traditional attire. The palkhi procession carrying the photo of Lord Vitthal marched on the stage, amidst chanting Vitthal Vitthal Jai Hari Vitthal Jai Hari Vitthal! The students performed pauli and fugadi in praise of Lord Vitthala. The administrator shared the importance of the day and narrated the story of Pundalik and Lord Vitthal. The cultural programme comprised of a dance and speech by Std. IV students. The celebration ended with Aarti. President Dr. Sanjivani Bhosekar, principal Padma Jawlekar, and others congratulated the students and teachers.