PSBA English School celebrates International Day of Yoga

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: PSBA English School celebrated International Day of Yoga and World Music Day with enthusiasm.

School administrator Samruddhi Bhosekar emphasized the importance of Yoga and its integration with body, mind and soul offering a holistic approach to health and wellbeing. Principal Padma Jawlekar also spoke. The students and teachers performed yoga and meditation under the guidance of the head of sports department Dr Abhijeet Deshmukh.

To mark the World Music Day, the Music Department guided the students about classical and instrumental performance. A tribute was paid to the patron of the school, a legendary Pakhwaj player Padmashri Shankar Bapu Apegaonkar through a classical Pakhwaj performance. School president Dr Sanjivani Bhosekar, vice–president Ashok Bhosekar wished students.