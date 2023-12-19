PSBA pre-primary students visit Shivaji Maharaj museum

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: PSBA pre-primary English School Tiny Tots visited the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, recently. The Museum is dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The exhibits on display tell stories of the glorious region of the brave King, showcased in six galleries. The photo gallery reveals fort built and conquered by Shivaji. Students enjoyed the visit. Their knowledge about history was enhanced, said school administrator Samruddhi Bhosekar.