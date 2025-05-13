P.S.B.A. students excel in boards

P.S.B.A. English School has achieved 100% results in the CBSE Board Examinations 2025 for both Std. X (AISSE) and Std. XII (AISSCE), continuing its record of academic excellence.

A total of 188 students appeared for the Std. X exam. Among them, 30 students scored 90% and above, 61 students scored between 80% to 89.9%, and 39 students secured marks between 70% to 79.9%. The top three performers from Std. X are Prajeet Ghuge with 98%, followed by Sharv Chitnis with 97%, and Abhimanyu Rathod with 96.80%. The school management congratulated all students, teachers, and parents for their dedication and teamwork, which led to this remarkable success. They also expressed confidence in maintaining and further enhancing academic standards in the years ahead.