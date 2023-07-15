PSI Ashfaq Shaikh remanded in PC

Lokmat News Network

Anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested the PSI of Jinsi police station Ashfaq Mushtaq Shaikh red-handed for accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh on Friday. On Saturday, the court remanded him in police custody for three days.

According to the details, a gang of four had duped an old man of 18,995 square meters of land at the Katkat Gate area. A case was registered with Jinsi police station on February 20. PSI Ashfaq started taking a bribe from the accused and witnesses. He threatened a witness and asked him to bring money from the accused. He also demanded Rs 50,000 from the witness and threatened to make the accused, if did not pay the money. He asked the witness to bring Rs 1 lakh from the accused. Fed up with frequent torture, the witness met ACB SP Sandeep Atole and lodged a complaint. Accordingly, PI Sandeep Kshirsagar laid a trap and arrested PSI Ashfaq red-handed.

After the ACB action, CP Manoj Lohiya transferred to the Jinsi police station PI Ashok Bhandare immediately and appointed PI Rameshwar Renge in his place. Bhandare has been transferred to the special branch. The accused of this cheating case tried to meet PI Bhandare on several occasions. However, considering their track record, he did not entertain them. There has been a discussion in the Jinsi area that the punishment of the mistake made by the PSI has to be borne by the PI. Earlier, Renge was the chief of the local crime branch in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police.