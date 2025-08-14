PSI, two ASIs from city win President’s Medal

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city is celebrating three of its own as police sub-inspector Deepak Pardeshi and assistant sub-inspectors Pramod Pawar and Rajendra More bag the prestigious President’s Police Medal for their decades of unblemished, dedicated service.

The award, presented annually by the Governor in Mumbai, honours exceptional service in police and intelligence forces across the country. Pardeshi, in the force since 1989, has served in Special Branch, City Chowk, and the traffic branch, earning 5 commendations and 397 awards. On January 26, 2025, he was honoured with the Director General of Police Medal. Pawar, who joined as a constable in 1993, now in the Economic Offences Wing, has 277 awards and a DGP insignia to his credit. More, also in service since 1993 and posted in the Control Room, has 298 awards and two commendations. Their commitment, say officers, has not only kept the city’s law and order strong but also set a benchmark for service integrity.