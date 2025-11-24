Pt. Raja Kale announced as recipient of the Tansen award

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

For his invaluable contribution to Hindustani classical music, Pt. Raja Kale has been announced as the recipient of the ‘Tansen Award 2024’, presented by the Government of Madhya Pradesh. The award will be conferred during the ‘Tansen Music Festival’, organized by the Department of Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh, in Gwalior from December 15 to 19. The award includes a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh along with a memento. Raja Kale hails from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Pt. Raja Kale is known as a senior disciple who has preserved and propagated the rich vocal legacy of Pt. Jitendra Abhisheki. At the gurukul in Lonavala, he learned the vocal styles of the Agra, Jaipur, and Gwalior gharanas under Abhisheki Buwa. He has also studied Thumri, Tappa, Natya Sangeet, Santwani, and light music. He composed music for a film by Shriram Gojamgunde.

Legacy of versatile vocalism

He holds a doctorate on the significance of bandish in khayal music. He has also received the Central Government’s Senior Research Fellowship for his research based on the vocal traditions of four legendary icons of Indian classical music Pt. Jitendra Abhisheki, Pt. Kumar Gandharva, Pt. Bhimsen Joshi, and Pt. Jasraj. To encourage the next generation in the multifaceted Abhisheki style of singing, Kale founded the Swarabhishek Gurukul.